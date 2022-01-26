Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Russell 3000 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,886 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,555% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,651 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,259,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,581 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV opened at $252.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.82. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.52 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

