Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,579 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,676% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

NYSE:ELS opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.70.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.