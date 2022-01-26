Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,579 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,676% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.
NYSE:ELS opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.70.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.