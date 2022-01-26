Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Earnings Results

Stride (NYSE:LRN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Stride stock traded up $8.10 on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. 19,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. Stride has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stride stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Stride worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

