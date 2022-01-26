Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Earnings Results

Stride (NYSE:LRN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Stride stock traded up $8.10 on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. 19,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. Stride has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $38.40.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.
See Also: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.