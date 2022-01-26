Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.10

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and traded as high as $19.65. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 8,499 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $41.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

