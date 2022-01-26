Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 4,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 4,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

