Suncor Energy (SU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of C$1.15 per share for the quarter.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion.
Shares of TSE SU opened at C$34.86 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.07 and a 1 year high of C$36.65. The stock has a market cap of C$50.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
