Suncor Energy (SU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of C$1.15 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$34.86 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.07 and a 1 year high of C$36.65. The stock has a market cap of C$50.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target (up from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.33.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.