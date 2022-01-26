Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 401 ($5.41).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 390 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.73) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.06) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.06) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

SDRY traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 232 ($3.13). 460,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.72. Superdry has a 52-week low of GBX 202.20 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 493 ($6.65). The stock has a market cap of £190.49 million and a P/E ratio of -5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23.

In other news, insider Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,490.04). Also, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 227 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($15,313.01). Insiders acquired 9,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,873 over the last three months.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

