Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.96

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.96 and last traded at C$12.14, with a volume of 157217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.61.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.61.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$362.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

