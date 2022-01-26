Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Raised to $63.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SGRY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after buying an additional 22,608,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,162,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

