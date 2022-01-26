Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP)

Research analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLDP. Citigroup downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.05.

Shares of TSE:BLDP traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.30. 759,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,077. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$53.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total transaction of C$42,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,397.28.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

