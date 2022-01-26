Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $1.03 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,663,472 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 122,322 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,032,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 141,034 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 61,736 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.46.

MSFT stock opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.51. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

