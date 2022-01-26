SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $800.00. The stock had previously closed at $647.94, but opened at $562.01. SVB Financial Group shares last traded at $543.10, with a volume of 7,021 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,676,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,121,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $690.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $650.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

