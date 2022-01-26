SVB Leerink Comments on Eliem Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($10.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($10.32). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

