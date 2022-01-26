SVB Leerink Comments on Zymeworks Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zymeworks in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.52) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.36). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Zymeworks stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $466.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 8.6% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Zymeworks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth $2,441,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.