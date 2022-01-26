SVB Leerink Weighs in on Stryker Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stryker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.36. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.59.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $249.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.84. Stryker has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

