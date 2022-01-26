Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

SWMAY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 103,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. The firm had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

