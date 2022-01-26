Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
SWMAY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 103,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.88.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
