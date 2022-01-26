Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Village Farms International worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $708,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 138,075 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 52,001 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $460.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.72 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

VFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

