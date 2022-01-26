Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 678,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 117,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

OCUL opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $431.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 195,565 shares of company stock worth $1,178,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.