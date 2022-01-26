Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Antares Pharma worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 144,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148,682 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,056,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,268,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 252,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.53. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

