Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Precigen worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Third Security LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 421,678 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 307,661 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $34,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and have sold 41,239 shares valued at $149,183. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $599.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

