Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Inseego worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Inseego by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Inseego by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Inseego by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSG stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $459.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ashish Sharma bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

