Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of First Mid Bancshares worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $61.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.12%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.