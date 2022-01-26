Synchrony Financial (SYF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SYF opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

