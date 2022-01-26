Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SYBX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,333,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

