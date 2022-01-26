Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Synovus Financial worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,152,000 after acquiring an additional 176,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNV opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

