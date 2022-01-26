SysGroup (LON:SYS) Shares Up 1.3%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS) shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.44 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 26.44 ($0.36). 116,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 27,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.10 ($0.35).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SysGroup in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of £12.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.35.

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

