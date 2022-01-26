TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.13 ($30.82).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €22.25 ($25.28) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €22.95 ($26.08) and a 12 month high of €29.37 ($33.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

