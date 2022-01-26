TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TLKTF) Shares Up 0.8%

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TLKTF) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32.

TalkTalk Telecom Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLKTF)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides telecommunications services to consumers and business to business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers fiber, broadband, landline, TV, and mobile services under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. Its products include HomeSafe, a home filtering service for residential customers; WorkSafe that provides protection for internet devices to business customers; SuperSafe, which offers protection from viruses and malwares; CallSafe, a security feature that screens inbound calls; and TalkSafe, a way of identifying a customer when they call using their voice.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for TalkTalk Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TalkTalk Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.