Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 383.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,880 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Talos Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Talos Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Talos Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $857.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TALO. Benchmark assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

