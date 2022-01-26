Tate & Lyle’s (TATE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 850 ($11.47) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 950 ($12.82) to GBX 935 ($12.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

TATE opened at GBX 719.04 ($9.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The company has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 624.40 ($8.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 821.20 ($11.08). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 670.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 695.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

