TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $66.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

