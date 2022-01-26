Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on FHB. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

