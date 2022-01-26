Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mimecast were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after buying an additional 113,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Mimecast by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter worth about $2,225,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,806 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

