Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Discovery were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Discovery by 441.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 275.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISCA. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

