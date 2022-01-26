Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,728 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Community Bank System were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,400,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 517.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.24 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

