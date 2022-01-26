Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $583,000 Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $485.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

