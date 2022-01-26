Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,314 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 240.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,846 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $127,415.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

