Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,151 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PNM Resources were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $58,471,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $53,555,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $35,027,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 32.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,871,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 702,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,102,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 461,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM stock opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.