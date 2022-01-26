Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

