Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

