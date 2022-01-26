Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives $18.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $356.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 997.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 185,367 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $3,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.