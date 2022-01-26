Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of TLTZY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.06. 4,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

