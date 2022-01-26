Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $405.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $429.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $353.82 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

