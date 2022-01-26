Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Position Raised by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $304.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.45.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.