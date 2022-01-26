Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.59. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 34,110 shares.

TEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 414,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after buying an additional 496,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 9.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,980,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after buying an additional 335,281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 27,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 6,738.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

