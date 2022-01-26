TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.38.

TSE:T opened at C$29.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$24.93 and a 12 month high of C$30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.19 billion and a PE ratio of 31.02.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.31 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 131.81%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

