Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $7.10. The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 227228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TME. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

