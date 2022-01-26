Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta Sells 1,875 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teradyne alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00.

Shares of TER stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,377. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 90.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.