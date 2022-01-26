Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $867.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report $867.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $859.57 million to $880.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $758.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER traded up $7.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.83. 44,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

