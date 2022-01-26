Terracoin (TRC) One Day Volume Hits $734.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $751,769.58 and $734.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,974.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.74 or 0.00799853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.48 or 0.00246158 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004069 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

